× Dean Richards: Who bit Beyonce?

Bill and Judy Pielach (filling in for Wendy) speak with their buddy old pal, Dean Richards! Dean has some wild celebrities stories to share this week about former child star Corey Feldman and Beyonce. He also reviews ‘Ready Player One’ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony’.

