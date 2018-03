× Coach Q on Seabrook’s 1000th game

Coach Q joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of Seabrook’s 1000th game tonight. Seabrook is only the 5th Hawk to play 1000 games with the team. Q also talk about how, as of Friday, 10 players will have made their NHL debut with the Hawks this season. Q said he’s had that many in the last few years total. He said the team finds great talent and he’s excited for Seabs tonight.