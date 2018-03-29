× Bob Madia on Sherlock Holmes, Encyclopedia Brown and Other Youth Oriented Detective Stories

Bob Madia is a screenwriter and Sherlock Holmes expert.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he reviews Sherlock Gnomes, talks about Encyclopedia Brown and shares other youth oriented detective stories.

If you are interested in having Bob address your class/group/library about screenwriting or Sherlock, you can e-mail him at tripleb221@hotmail.com.

