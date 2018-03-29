× Bill and Judy Show 3.29.18

Today on the show, Judy Pielach is in for the lovely Wendy. Bill and Judy talk about the notorious HQ Trivia game. They also find out that Loyola’s mascot wasn’t always a wolf. The two also talk jobs that no longer exist, and Dean Richards stops by to share his reviews on “Ready Player One” and “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony”.

