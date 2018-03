× Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 3.29.18

Today on the bonus hour, Bill is with our favorite Goodbuy Girl, Judy Pielach! Judy is filling for the lovely Wendy. Bill and Judy talk about the ‘Roseanne’ revival, UFO’s, and much more. They also bring up a story about a woman who got arrested for making raunchy comments to the Easter Bunny.

