× 2018 MB Bike the Drive – May 27

MB Bike the Drive is Chicago’s kickoff to summer on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Experience the most unique bike ride you’ll take all year – because it only happens once a year! Celebrate the 17th year of open roads on Lake Shore Drive. MB Bike the Drive is a classic Chicago experience, and one of the greatest bike rides in the United States.

Whether you’re new to biking or a seasoned veteran, you’ll find MB Bike the Drive an event to remember—enjoy car-free riding and breathtaking views of the city and the lake, plus a fun-filled post-ride festival. Don’t miss the one day of the year when bicycles reign on Lake Shore Drive!

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Sign up today and get $3 off! Register online at www.mbbikethedrive.org and use code MBsave3.*

Your ride supports a good cause! All proceeds benefit the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit working for safer streets in Chicagoland. This member-based advocacy organization works to make bicycling, walking and public transit safe, convenient and fun. To learn more about Active Transportation Alliance, visit their website at activetrans.org.

MB Bike the Drive is sponsored by MB Financial Bank, Chicagoland’s local bank.

*Offer valid through 1pm on 5/26/18 for online adult (18 years or older) registrations only. Not valid on packages or youth registration. Processing fees apply.