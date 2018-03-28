× Wisconsin’s 50 Miles More: The Students Behind The Mission

A group of high schoolers in Wisconsin isn’t letting the March for Our Lives end after just one day. They are taking it further with ’50 Miles More’. More than 40 students from across Wisconsin traveled on a four-day, 50-mile march from Madison to Janesville, the hometown of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, where they held a gun reform rally earlier today.

Alemitu Caldart, co-organizer of the Wisconsin march, 50 Miles More, joined Bill and Dane on the phone this morning to discuss the student-led protest demanding common sense gun reform.



