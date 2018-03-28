× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/28/18: College Award Letters, Branded Currency, & North Shore Tourism

Financial aid is vital for college students these days as the average price of U.S. universities is now between $25,000-$35,000 per year. Steve Bertrand walked through the highly anticipated time of year of college acceptance letters with Terry Savage and how important Award Letters are for students. Holly Glowaty explained how branded currency is on the rise and will be discussed at Flourishcon, and Gina Speckman closed out the Wintrust Wednesday by detailing what it takes to bring Chicago tourism to the North Shore.