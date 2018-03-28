× The Top Five@5(3/27/18): Dr. Willie Wilson announces another run for mayor, Sister Jean has a rival, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes’ Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 27th, 2018:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders tries to answer some tough questions about President Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenattii and Michael Cohen’s attorney David Schwartz on CNN, Laurie Metcalf looks forward to the reboot of “Roseanne,” Dr. Willie Wilson announces another run to be Chicago’s next mayor, and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother calls out Loyola’s Sister Jean ahead of their game against Michigan State in the Final Four.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3484304/3484304_2018-03-27-195504.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

