× The Opening Bell 3/28/18: How Smaller Schools Feed Off Of Sports Success – The Flutie Effect

Loyola University of Chicago has been the Cinderella story of March Madness, but the school will continue to see the success long after the tournament is over. Steve Grzanich discussed what is called “The Flutie Effect” with Damon Cates (SVP for Advancement at Loyola University of Chicago) after they have already signed 27 merchandise licensing agreements and website traffic skyrocketing up 400% all within the last week. Brooke Webster (General Manager at City Winery at The River Walk) then previewed the upcoming River Walk season in the city and detailed how it has become one of the most popular locations in the city.