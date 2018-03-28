× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.28.18: Dogs in cars, a Chicago Easter brunch, Thomas Jefferson and guns, Rick Santorum

John continues a conversation from yesterday concerning dogs, and owners who leave them in cars. You weigh in. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk best sushi in town and last minute Easter brunch reservations. John Williams Show friend Thomas Jefferson checks in with his response to Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ imploring that the second amendment should be repealed. Finally, John and Steve examine Rick Santorum’s modification to his response to gun violence protests across the country.