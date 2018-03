× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.28.18: Name your daughter Rambler

Everyone was tired from the Justin Timberlake show last night but we powered through. Well, maybe just Sandberg is tired from the amazing concert. Lou Canellis joined us from San Antonia is considering naming his new baby daughter “Rambler”. The President of the United States talked with Steve and Roe Conn chats with us for our weekly visit with him. You can check out the pictures from Sandberg’s March birthday craziness HERE.