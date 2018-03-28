× Roe Conn Full Show (3/28/18): Michael Steele call Trump’s wall funding plan “crap,” Dr. Willie Wilson sets his sights on being mayor, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, March 28th, 2018:

Former chairman of the GOP Michael Steele calls President Trump’s idea of having the military pay for his border wall “crap,” WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley previews Micah Materre and Rev. Jesse Jackson re-visiting the spot where Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968, Tom Skilling looks forecasts the weather for the Chicago White Sox’ season opener in Kansas City, the creator of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” Nell Scovell talks about her memoir “Just the Funny Parts:…And a Few Hard Truths About Sneaking into the Hollywood Boys’ Club,” The Top Five@5 features Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother throwing some banal shade at Loyal’s Sister Jean ahead of the Michigan St./Loyola Final Four matchup, CNET’s Executive Editor Ian Sherr looks at what information Facebook may have on its millions of users and how they use that data, and Dr. Willie Wilson stops by to outline his campaign to beat Rahm Emanuel in the race to be Chicago’s next mayor.

