× Rainn Wilson: “I really think Chicago has the best theater scene in the United States”

The great Rainn Wilson visits with Chris Jones and Mark Caro (in for Justin Kaufmann) as he prepares to hit the stage at Steppenwolf Theatre in The Doppelganger (An International Farce), which opens for previews April 5. They discuss the play (in which Wilson takes on dual roles) as a dark political comedy, his background in theater including a stint at New Trier High School, launching his TV career on Six Feet Under and his iconic role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, and more.