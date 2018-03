× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 4: Breaking Down The New Food Offerings at Sox Park; 2018 Cubs and Sox Season Preview

In this week’s episode of Powell at the Park, Kevin Powell breaks down the new food offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field. Then Kevin is joined by WGN Radio sports anchor and Kane County Cougars play-by-play man Joe Brand to preview the White Sox and Cubs upcoming season (16:43).

