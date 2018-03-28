× Michael Steele calls President Trump’s plan for having the military pay for a border wall “crap”

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s plans for having the military pay for the southern border wall and to look at a controversial question regarding citizenship on the 2020 census.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3484301/3484301_2018-03-27-194701.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

