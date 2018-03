× Let the Baconfest begin!

Bill and Dane Neal are joined by Seth Zurer, co-founder of Baconfest and Chef John Zaragoza. They talk about what’s in store for Baconfest 2018, the history behind the very popular festival, and much more.

