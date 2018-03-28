× Julia Sweeney’s ‘Older and Wider’: “I really want to prove that I can do stand-up”

Saturday Night Live alum Julia Sweeney joins Mark Caro and Chris Jones on The Download for a conversation on her upcoming show at Second City, Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider. They talk about the show as a foray into stand-up comedy for Sweeney and her rediscovery of the medium itself, blending stand-up with the storytelling she’s known for from her one-woman shows, whether or not the infamous “Pat” could work in a modern context, and more.