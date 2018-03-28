× From President Obama’s mouth and Miss Piggy’s snout, Nell Scovell talks about a illustrious career writing comedy in her new book “Just the Parts”

You may not recognize Nell Scovell’s name, but you no doubt know her work. During her 30 year career, Scovell has written for The Simpsons, The Muppets, and Late Night with David Letterman. Nell also wrote White House Correspondent’s Dinner jokes for President Barack Obama, she joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss her career in a male-dominated field and her new memoir “Just the Funny Parts: … And a Few Hard Truths About Sneaking Into the Hollywood Boys’ Club.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3484303/3484303_2018-03-27-195203.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

