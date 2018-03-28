× Dr. Willie Wilson announces another run for mayor and suggests Rahm Emanuel should be “locked up” for mismanaging Chicago’s finances

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about running again to unseat Rahm Emanuel. Dr. Wilson posits that Mayor Emanuel has mismanaged Chicago’s finances to benefit his friends on Wall Street.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3484307/3484307_2018-03-27-195807.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

