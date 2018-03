× Chef Carrie Nahabedian turns the page on ‘Naha’: “We needed a fresh start”

Mark Caro and Chris Jones (in for Justin Kaufmann) welcome Chef Carrie Nahabedian, who’s preparing to relocate her Michelin-starred restaurant Naha after 18 years in River North. She talks about the desire for a change of scenery and the vision for a new concept, her favorite memories from over the years and what a restaurant (or any place) can really mean to the people who make those memories there.