× World Autism Day, The Loyola Ramblers in the Final Four, Facebook’s Controversy and ‘Who’s Trump Firing Next?’ | Full Show (March 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (March 26th) We celebrate World Autism Day which is coming up on April 2nd with singer/songwriter Cassandra Kubinski who will be speaking at the United Nations. Then, The Loyola Ramblers are in the Final Four! So, we bring on WGN Radio Sports Analyst, Mark Carmen to discuss their historic run. We also dive into topics surrounding Facebook’s Controversy and see ‘Who’s Trump Firing Next?’ with comedian, Paul Farahvar.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

