Wintrust Business Lunch 3/27/18: #MeToo Develops, Apple Announces iPad, & UW Stevens-Point Cuts Majors

Steve Bertrand kicked off the show by looking at the Facebook situation and grabbed some perspective from Kim Gordon, while Suzanne Muchin helped shed some light on the administrative fall out from the former dean of Michigan State and the #MeToo movement. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow updated Steve about the Apple announcement from Lane Tech and Scott Jaschik shared the details behind the money saving acts of University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point by cutting 13 majors.