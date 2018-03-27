× Tracie Franklin is Bringing Whisky and Women Together!

Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador Tracie Franklin hits the road to Chicago and joins Dane on this week’s show. Hear about all the ways more people are enjoying the spirit and how Tracie is helping to lead the way. Listen as she shares the great history of Glenfiddich and the generations who have helped make it one if the world’s iconic brands. Tracie fills us in on some cool cocktails and ways you can make your Glenfiddich experience second to none!