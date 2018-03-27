× The Opening Bell 3/27/18: Abbott Labs Saving Children’s Hearts with New Valve

Heart surgery is as serious as it sounds, but now the numbers have moved more in favor of doctors with the new Abbott Labs heart valve for younger patients. Steve Grzanich discussed the FDA approved heart valve with Dr. Jonathan Chen (Co-Director of the Seattle Children’s Hospital Heart Center and Division Chief for Pediatric Cardiothoracic surgery) and how the importance of these valves can lead to a healthy heart down the road. Dale Buss (Contributor at Chief Executive Magazine and Forbes) discussed the inevitable self-driving car accident in Tempe, Arizona a couple weeks ago, and how the industry will move forward.