× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.27.18: Nevest Coleman, pulled Heineken ad, Facebook data breach, TV

John kicks off the show by asking you how you think the 23 years White Sox Groundskeeper Nevest Coleman lost in prison can be compensated for, now that he’s been exonerated. And, he wants to know exactly what you think of a Heineken ad that such voices as Chance the Rapper take offense to. John and Steve discuss where Facebook is most guilty, and John gives you how best to learn what information could have been disseminated from your account. Finally, TV Guide Senior TV Critic Matt Roush reviews and previews some of the shows he has his eyes on for the season.