× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Rochelle Garner: What we learned so far from the Apple education event

It’s Tuesday, so you know what time it is. It’s time for Tech Tuesday! CNET’s Rochelle Garner joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Apple’s education event at Lane Tech College Prep High School. Apple announced a few things: A new and faster iPad which will support the Apple Pencil stylus; some new classroom software; and much more. They also talk about Musk’s Boring Company. The company is now selling lifesize LEGO-like bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings. And is the future of self-driving cars ending?



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.