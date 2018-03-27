Steve Cochran Full Show 03.27.18: Brushes with Sister Jean

Posted 10:45 AM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49AM, March 27, 2018

There are a lot of listeners that have have brushes with Sister Jean.  Or so they say.   We learned a little bit about the traditional Passover from Max & Benny’s from Jon Sobel.  We talked to an awesome Kid of the Week, Mia F. and her grandmother Catherine.  We welcomed in the WGN Radio 2018 Walk of Fame class!