Steve Cochran announces the 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame. This esteemed group of five spans 1930 through TODAY. They are Pierre Andre, David Kaplan, Chuck Swirsky, Roger Triemstra, and our show’s own Mary Van De Velde! Cheers to the women and men that represent the very DNA that makes WGN Radio what it is today. You can read more about the 2018 class HERE.