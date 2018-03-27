Stan Kalwasinski Shares the Legendary Legacy of Chicago Racing!
Top racing historian Stan Kalwasinski joins Danes “On The Road” to talk about the great history that Illinois has in racing…From legendary drivers, tracks of the past and racing at Soldier Field, Stan shares it all. Listen as Stan previews local tracks gearing up for the season and fill us in on the latest with the Illinois Stock Car Hall Of Fame!
To see more about Stan click here and the Hall of Fame at illinoisstockcarhalloffame.com