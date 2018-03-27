× Sports Central, 03.27.18: High School Coach Ed Fritz; Cubs; White Sox & Ballpark Food

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand joins Kevin Powell in-studio today. Hear the interview from the Steve Cochran Show with high school coach, Ed Fritz, who coached the Loyola basketball “Kansas” boys. The guys talk about the Cubs future lineup and everything new at Guaranteed Rate Field from the Chicago White Sox Media Day.

