Driver of the Make A Wish Funny Car, Tommy Johnson Jr.

Driver of the Make A Wish Funny Car for Don Schumacher racing, Tommy Johnson Jr. joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear Tommy share his early start in racing in Iowa, family support and working with legends on his way to the top. Listen as Tommy talks about the excitement of drag racing around the world and the important work of Make A Wish Foundation helping grant wishes to kids and making it the the best (and FASTEST) day of their lives!