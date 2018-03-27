× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Mia F.

Mia F. is our awesome Kid of the Week! She’s 14-years-old and a freshman at Naperville North High School. She works with her after-school club the works with special needs students. She recently performed a dance routine with a friend, a special needs student, in a variety show for the special needs students. Mia had an Aunt that has special needs that Mia never knew but she has heard about here and she’s decided to help others less fortunate. Way to go Mia!

Mia’s grandma, Catherine, also joined us with a little story about WGN Radio.