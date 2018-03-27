× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.27.18: Congrats to Mary

On today’s show, Bill and Wendy congratulate Mary Van De Velde, who is being inducted into the WGN Walk of Fame, this spring. Mary also said something quite funny in her traffic report this morning. Bill and Wendy touch on that. They also speak with CNET’s Rochelle Garner for #TechTuesday. She talks about Apple’s education event at Lane Tech College Prep High School. The fun doesn’t stop there. Bill and Wendy talk about Sean Penn’s appearance on the ‘Late Show’ and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.