× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.27.18: Subliminal messaging

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about our favorite nun of all time, Sister Jean. Sister Jean has now become the best-selling bobblehead ever. They also talk about the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, the controversy surrounding the Heineken light beer commercial, subliminal messages, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.