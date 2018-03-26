× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/26/18: Getting Paid To Workout, Financial Engines, & Safe Facebook Data

Americans are becoming more health conscious than ever, so Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis told Steve Bertrand about a company that is paying employees to become more active, and also recapped news about former Tronc chairman, Michael Ferro. Andy Smith reminded listeners about the importance of staying on track with volatile markets, and Randi Shaffer explained how to keep your data safe during Facebook’s uncertain times.