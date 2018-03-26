× WGN Radio Theatre #269: Mr and Mrs North, Fibber & Molly & Under Arrest

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 25, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Mr & Mrs North: No Vacation From Murder.” Guest Starring: Barbara Britton & Richard Denning; (09-01-53). Next episode of the night is: “Fibber & Molly: Molly’s Card Party.” Guest Starring: J&M Jordan; (01-29-46). For our final episode of the night we have: “Under Arrest: The Accidental Murders.” Guest Starring: Joe Desantis;(06-06-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre