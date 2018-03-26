× The Opening Bell 3/26/18: What Dentists are Doing To Help Combat The Opioid Crisis

The weekly CEO Spotlight conversation has touched on many different industries, and now Dr. Kathleen O’Loughlin (Executive Director of The American Dental Association) rounded out health industry by sharing her perspective on the dental industry with Steve Grzanich. She touched on the advancements of technology, the large appeal for the career field, and what dentists are doing to help combat the opioid crisis. Monica Chin (Reporter at Mashable) detailed the newest feature to the retail world – augmented reality shopping. Wayfair is creating the technological experience for Android users on their phones as the retail industry continues the fight to stay ahead of the game.