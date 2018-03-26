× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.26.18: Stormy Daniels, homemade rocket launch, Loyola Ramblers in the Final Four

Porn Star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a., Stormy Daniels, joined Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes Sunday to support rumors of relations she’s had with President Trump. John analyzes that. Then, a man who has been dubbed “Mad” Mike Hughes, built a rocket and launched it in the hope that he would get high enough to take a photo of the Earth and prove its Frisbee shape. The mission failed, but only with minor injuries; “Mad” Mike tells John why he thinks the Earth is flat. Family and business law attorney Karen Conti then joins John to explain how that nondisclosure agreement signed by Stormy Daniels works, and if it’s legal for her to violate it. Finally, Vegas Stats & Information Network Host Sam Panayotovich tells John how the Loyola Ramblers have managed enough victories thus far to land them in the NCAA Final Four.