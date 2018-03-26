× Talkin’ baseball (and space travel) with Robert Kurson, Mike Veeck and Mike ‘Supe’ Granda

Dave Hoekstra visits with author Robert Kurson, baseball promotions impresario Mike Veeck and musician Mike ‘Supe’ Granda on his 4th annual Opening Day special. Kurson talks about his new book Rocket Men, which details the story of the Apollo 8 crew who made man’s first orbit around the moon and the hope the mission brought to a fractured America in ’68. They guys discuss the effect baseball literature had on their early fandom (and some of Bill Veeck’s preferred reading), we some of Supe’s tales of his Cardinals/Cubs marriage, and more.