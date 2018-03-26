× Steve Dale’s Other World | Magical Mexico!

Ana Sofia Lanczyner is the Director of the Mexico Office of Tourism. We address travel concerns people may have about visiting Mexico. But mostly offer some hidden surprises and Magical Cities, as Ana calls them.

Lake Chapala and Ajijic, San Miquel de Allende and Guanajuato are cities most Americans may never have heard of. And we talk about why these colonial places are so great to visit, even if they don’t have beaches. And, yes, they are magical.

Is Mexico City safe to visit? If you’re big city savvy it is – maybe not 25 or 30 years ago, but today, it is safe. And we offer an overview.

Through it all, there’s so much we left out – there’s just isn’t enough time in one podcast to hit all the places you might visit, and all the adventures Mexico may offer. Learn more at www.visitmexico.com. And you’ll see on the official Mexico website that Magical Cities are a real thing!