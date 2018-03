× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.26.18: Sister Jean is our Hero

Loyola is going to the Final Four and we couldn’t be happier! We talk to Joey Meyer about how well the team is playing. Dr. Kevin Most talks about if we should stand or sit at work and Ryan Nobles sums up the Stormy Daniels interview. New Blackhawk, Dylan Sikura, joined us for the first time and Catherine and Patrick kept everyone in line.