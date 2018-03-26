× Sports Central, 03.26.18: Chris Boden talks Dylan Sikura; Porter Moser Press Conference; and Joey Meyer

Kevin Powell is at the helm today with WGN Radio’s Joe Brand for more Rambler talk. We hear audio of Joey Meyer on The Steve Cochran Show, about Loyola’s push into the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Blackhawks pre and post-game voiceman, Chris Boden, gives us insight into the finale of the Blackhawks season and the new kid on the block, Dylan Sikura. The show finishes off with press conference audio of Loyola Head Coach Porter Moser.

