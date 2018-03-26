× South Side baseball home opener at Cork & Kerry At The Park – April 5

Join in WGN Radio’s Opening Day Ball Yard Bash live from the South Side!

It all kicks off on Thursday, April 5th at 6am with The Steve Cochran Show roaming the scene at the ballpark.

Then at 10am, celebrate with us at Cork & Kerry At The Park located at 3259 S. Princeton, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company. Our baseball rally stars Bill and Wendy, Steve Bertrand, John Williams, Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes, Justin Kaufmann and Patti Vasquez and more!

Cork & Kerry At The Park is the place to go, before and after the game! This neighborhood tavern in Bridgeport is just a couple of blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field. Enjoy an ice cold Goose Island beer and a full menu featuring the best burgers, traditional Irish meals and Chicago favorites.