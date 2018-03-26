Roe Conn Full Show (3/26/18): Stormy Day at the United Center
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for March 26th, 2018:
Chef Mike Arcomone of Levy Restaurants at the United Center, White Sox color analyst & legend Steve Stone, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Blackhawks radio play-by-play voice John Wiedeman, and WGN Blackhawks correspondent Scott King.
