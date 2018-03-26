Roe Conn Full Show (3/26/18): Stormy Day at the United Center

Posted 7:40 PM, March 26, 2018, by

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for March 26th, 2018:

Chef Mike Arcomone of Levy Restaurants at the United Center, White Sox color analyst & legend Steve Stone, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Blackhawks radio play-by-play voice John Wiedeman, and WGN Blackhawks correspondent Scott King.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​