× Noted pet expert Steve Dale: How Soon Is Too Soon to Get a New Pet?

Bill and Wendy speak with noted pet expert, Steve Dale! They talk about dealing with a pet loss since Wendy lost her beloved dog, Tiki. They also talk about the general process of adopting a pet from an animal shelter or rescue organization.



