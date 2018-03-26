× No Coast Cinema Ep. 34 | BBF-A-Palooza & Bad Movie Brunch

This week, writer and producer Luke Taylor from BBF Productions returns to the show to talk about two upcoming collaborations with No Coast Cinema!

First, he talks about BBF-A-Palooza, a full night of comedy, drinks and even a live episode of No Coast Cinema. For all the details, check out their event here.

Luke also gives a sneak preview of Bad Movie Brunch, a new podcast joining the No Coast family.

Listen to the full podcast:

