× Levy Restaurants’ Executive Chef Mike Arcomone joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes at the United Center

Chef Mike Arcomone, executive chef for Levy Restaurants at the United Center, joins Roe and Anna LIVE during their broadcast from the United Center before the Blackhawks take the ice.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3483790/3483790_2018-03-26-174830.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​