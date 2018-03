× Kids say the darnedest things: Catherine and Patrick on the Steve Cochran Show

Sandberg’s kid’s Catherine and Patrick Boyle, joined the Steve Cochran Show on their first day of their spring break to talk about what’s going on in their lives. Patrick did say that he would have preferred to be watching TV than be in studio. Catherine is looking forward to her 14th birthday on Friday. Steve handed out his traditional birthday present.. cash from his wallet.