"Mad" Mike Hughes is carried on a stretcher after his home-made rocket launched and returned to the ground near Amboy, Calif., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured. (Matt Hartman via AP)
Homemade rocket launcher Mike Hughes on his upcoming two-million dollar project
The man the newspapers are calling “Mad” Mike Hughes tells John why he still believes the Earth is shaped as a Frisbee, even after photos have proven that theory incorrect. He launched a self-made rocket 1,875 feet over the weekend, and he tells John about his next steps to confirming his theory.